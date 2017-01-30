Restrictions on marina beach: Pro-Jallikattu protesters vow to return with new issues

Chennai police try to evict pro-Jallikattu protesters from the Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Chennai police try to evict pro-Jallikattu protesters from the Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

A day after Section 144 was imposed on Marina beach to prevent a proposed “discussion meet” by pro-Jallikattu protesters, members of the core group behind the protests said they were working to carry forward the agitation by raising other issues related to Tamil Nadu. Police’s action on Saturday was triggered by a Facebook post titled ‘Discussion meet: New youth party for Tamil Nadu’, which was posted on January 24 — a day after the police crackdown at the Marina beach. The meet was scheduled for 3 pm on Sunday, but was cancelled.

A key member of the core team of Marina protesters said on Sunday that those thinking that the protesters had gathered for six days for Jallikattu only are clearly mistaken. “It started with Jallikattu and grew into a massive movement to raise more issues. Everyone had started raising other issues, including steps to be taken against corruption, illegal mining, farmers’ issues, and education,” he said.

“When politicians and intellectuals failed us, we had to take it up on our own. We have nothing to lose as we never expected that we will witness such a massive protest in a peaceful manner. We will come out soon even if the police and the state label us as anti-nationals or Tamil nationalists. Our identity is our culture.” The group that formed the core team behind the Marina protest constituted around 20 to 25 students, both men and women, and all aged below 25.

Another member of the team that started the protests at Marina said they will work with or without a leader, but for causes. “Let those who tried the same leaders and ideologies answer first on why they failed,” he said on condition of anonymity. However, no one took responsibility for the Facebook post that called for the “discussion meet”. “May be one among us (did it). There are so many people, so many groups. We are all working together as long as we have no conflict of interest or radical agendas… We have examples, whether it is alleged Naam Thamizhar or the Left radicals, they were all proved wrong. We have our own way. We may fail, but that does not matter,” said another member.

For Sunday’s cancelled meeting at Marina beach, 20 issues were listed for discussion. These included stopping Kudankulam expansion, stopping illegal sand mining, stone quarrying, sea sand mining, and keeping Tamil identity from morphing into a fundamentalist force. Also on the proposed agenda were issues like keeping Tamil Nadu safe and hospitable for all people, improving ties with Kerala and Karnataka, improving the health of shared rivers, and asserting a Tamil identity that is not “anti-something” (anti-Hindi or anti-North India) Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam, a prominent Chennai-based anti-corruption movement, whose team had been mentoring the core team of protesters since the first day, said the Marina protest has broken the fear among the people to come out on streets to raise their demands.

“Jallikattu was the trigger and eventually it became a rallying point of many other issues. Police wanted to crush it on the last day as they do not want to see any more protests,” Venkatesan said. M G Devasahayam, the then Chandigarh DM who held the custody of Jaiprakash Narayan after his arrest during the Emergency, and is now leading several civil rights groups in Tamil Nadu, is among the many who have held talks with the youths involved with the protests. “None of them look like great heroes (in movies). But they, mostly teenagers, spoke like seasoned leaders who understand issues in its depth,” he said.