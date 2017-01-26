Jallikattu: SC to hear plea of animal rights bodies

Last week, the AG requested the bench not to pronounce the judgment at least for a week in the wake of unrest and protests in Tamil Nadu over the court order of prohibiting Jallikattu. (Source: AP photo/File) Last week, the AG requested the bench not to pronounce the judgment at least for a week in the wake of unrest and protests in Tamil Nadu over the court order of prohibiting Jallikattu. (Source: AP photo/File)

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a clutch of applications relating to Jallikattu. A bench led by Justice Dipak Misra agreed to hear all pertinent matters on January 30 after the counsel for Animal Welfare Board of India and other animal rights organisations sought hearing of their plea against the validity of the new law passed by Tamil Nadu Assembly to allow the traditional bull-taming sport.

The plea was mentioned before the bench by senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Anand Grover who said they have moved applications against the new law, which they argued, has overreached the orders of the court. The Centre’s plea for withdrawing the January 2016 notification will also be taken up on Monday.

A day ago, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had apprised the bench of the Centre’s decision to move an application for withdrawing the notification, the legal validity of which was challenged in the top court last year. Withdrawal of the impugned notification removes the entire basis of the case in the apex court, which has spent almost a year hearing arguments on the notification’s validity.

The bench, also comprising Justice Rohinton F Nariman, had in December reserved the judgment on the legality of the notification after prolonged arguments. Last week, the AG requested the bench not to pronounce the judgment at least for a week in the wake of unrest and protests in Tamil Nadu over the court order of prohibiting Jallikattu.

The 2016 notification had permitted use of bulls as performing animals not only in Jallikattu but also in Karnataka’s Kambala and bullock cart races at other places. The bench had, however, stayed it merely days after the notification came, thereby reinforcing its 2014 order of banning Jallikattu. The government had apparently sought to bypass the 2014 judgment by bringing a new notification in 2016.