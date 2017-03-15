Don’t use Jallikattu to gamble: Madras High Court to organisers

The sport was scheduled for Thursday and the petition seeking permission had been submitted to the SP office on March 11. (Source: PTI Photo) The sport was scheduled for Thursday and the petition seeking permission had been submitted to the SP office on March 11. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Madras High Court bench on Wednesday advised jallikattu organisers to view the bull-taming sport as a traditional and cultural sport and “avoid using it for gambling purpose.” A division bench comprising Justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and T S Sivagnanam made the observations while hearing a writ petition filed by one M Rajendran seeking a direction to the police to grant permission to hold the game in Kalamavur village in Pudukottai district.

The bench directed the police to provide protection for the sport and make sure no untoward incidents happen.

It then said, “The organisers and the people should see Jallikattu as a traditional and cultural sport and should not use it to gamble.”

The petitioner submitted that jallikattu was being organised in Kalamavur as part of the temple festival for the past 50 years and the District Police Superintendent’s permission was sought for holding the same every year.

The event was organised with all proper arrangements to ensure the safety of the spectators, participants and the bulls, he claimed.

The sport was scheduled for Thursday and the petition seeking permission had been submitted to the SP office on March 11.

However, no orders had been issued so far, the petitioner said.

The petitioner prayed the Court to intervene and direct the police to give permission and protection for the game.

