Jallikattu ordinance cleared by law minister, sent to President Mukherjee

Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu

The Union law, environment and culture ministries on Friday cleared the Tamil Nadu government’s ordinance on Jallikattu. After consulting Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, the Law Ministry forwarded the state government’s ordinance on Jallikattu to President Pranab Mukherjee. The ordinance is likely to be issued by Saturday evening.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court agreed to the Union government’s request not to pass a judgment on the raging issue for a week.

The state continued to be on the edge on the fifth day of the protest by students, youths and other sections demanding immediate staging of the traditional bull-taming sport in Alanganallur, epicentre of the of Jallikattu, and other places. In Chennai’s Marina beach also, protesters gathered in huge numbers at in support of Jallikattu. Protests over the issue escalated further as opposition DMK workers held a ‘rail roko’ protest earlier in the day while showing their solidarity in favour of the traditional bull-taming sport.

Jallikattu is a traditional bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd