NHRC notice to TN govt over police action

National Human Rights Commission National Human Rights Commission

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday took suo motu cognizance of press reports of violence that erupted in Chennai after the police tried to evict nearly 10,000 Jallikattu protesters from Marina Beach on Monday.

Watch what else is in the news

In a statement, the commission said that it had taken a serious view of the “unprovoked police excesses” and issued notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, DGP, and Chennai Commissioner of Police.

The NHRC observed that the “unprovoked police action” amounted to violation of human rights. It said the visuals on TV news channels showed that the police set on fire the huts, autos, motorcycles, vegetable shops on the streets in Chennai. “Bleeding students ran for their life. Police even entered the houses and started beating people indiscriminately,” it observed.