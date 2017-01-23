Jallikattu: Gored by bulls, 2 die in Pudukottai; protesters block CM’s way near Madurai

Protesters at Alanganallur, Madurai, Sunday. Source: Arun Janardhanan Protesters at Alanganallur, Madurai, Sunday. Source: Arun Janardhanan

A DAY after Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao promulgated an Ordinance, paving the way for Jallikattu to be held, two people succumbed to injuries after being gored by bulls in Pudukottai where the state health minister took the lead in organising the traditional bull-taming sport on Sunday.

However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s plan to inaugurate a Jallikattu in Alanganallur near Madurai was foiled with over 2,000 local residents calling off the event, demanding a permanent law with immunity from any court intervention.

Later, Paneerselvam said that Jallikattu was held in other parts of the state and that the government will do all it can to prevent any further sanctions. “The people of Alanganallur may organise it anytime they prefer,” he said.

At the same time, protests were held across the state, including at Chennai’s Marina beach, with people demanding a permanent solution and rejecting the Ordinance.

In Pudukkottai, officials said over 50 bulls were brought in for the event, which was presided over by Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar, who hails from the district. “A total of 85 people were injured. Two of them died later at the Pudukottai government hospital,” said a senior district official.

While the two dead were identified as Raja and Mohan, both aged 30, sources said the event in Pudukottai was organised against the wishes of a section of protesters, who later staged protests against Baskar.

Chief Minister Paneerselvam, meanwhile, called off his visit to Alanganallur, traditionally a major Jallikattu venue, after protesters used electricity poles to set up roadblocks on the 16-km stretch to the village from Madurai town. District Collector K Veera Raghava Rao managed to reach the outskirts of the village on a two-wheeler but was sent back by protesters.

Sources said that Pannerselvam met around “half a dozen” people in Madurai, including P Rajasekhar, president of the Jallikattu Game Protection Federation in the city, but failed to reach an agreement and left for Chennai by noon.

Officials said the protesters in Alanganallur also conducted “a symbolic public trial” of the Prime Minister, to convey their displeasure with the Centre “for not doing enough” to ensure that Jallikattu is conducted, and PETA, the animal rights body, for taking the event to court — the Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu in 2014.

In Chennai, two leading faces of the protests — Chandra Mohan and ACP Zinnah — said they would call off the agitation after the government passed the Ordinance in the state assembly. The assembly is set to hold its first session after the death of J Jayalalithaa on Monday, with senior officials saying that the Ordinance may be passed on Tuesday — Monday’s session may be adjourned after condolences are recorded over Jayalalithaa’s death.

“They may have six months to pass it. But we hope that the government will realise the people’s sentiment and pass it as an assurance. In the wake of such a massive uprising, they have no reason to take six months,” said Mohan, an anti-corruption activist.

“We hope that the government will not delay the passing of the Ordinance. That day, we will leave Marina beach after cleaning it. We have already conveyed this to the City Police Commissioner S George,” said Zinnah, who coordinates social media activity related to the protests.

A senior police officer said the protesters have to move out of Marina beach soon to facilitate preparations for the Republic Day parade on January 26. “It’s already late. We will be forced to consider our options if they don’t leave before January 24. But we know that any forced removal of protesters will lead to chaos and a major law-and-order situation in the city and across the state,” said the officer.