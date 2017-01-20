Jallikattu: CM Panneerselvam to pass ordinance amending Prevention of cruelty Act

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam Chief Minister O Panneerselvam

DMK on Friday welcomed Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s announcement that Tamil Nadu government will issue an ordinance to amend the Prevention of Cruelty Act to allow jallikattu but insisted that bulls should be permanently removed from ‘performing animals’ category by the Centre so that the sport is held in the state annually. DMK Working President and Opposition Leader M K Stalin said he would observe a fast along with his party MLAs and MPs in Chennai on Saturday to press for this demand.

Speaking to reporters, Stalin referred to widespread protests by youths and students in the state demanding that the bull taming sport be held in Tamil Nadu and claimed that this resulted in the Chief Minister meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi yesterday to press for an ordinance.

He, however, said it was “disappointing” when the Prime Minister indicated that the Centre cannot promulgate an ordinance since the matter was sub-judice.

“But the Chief Minister has now announced that an ordinance will be issued at the state level. Although this is a welcome step, jallikattu should be held regularly without any hindrance every year. For this purpose, central government should announce the permanent removal of bulls from performing animal category,” he said.

He also welcomed the protesters’ assertion that their agitation would continue till jallikattu was held.

Stalin said there should be no further delay in holding the sport.