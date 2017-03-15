Jallikkattu movement takes shape of party; to fight local polls

The social movement which fought for lifting of ban on traditional bull taming sport of Jallikattu has taken the shape of a political party and will contest the coming local body polls. ‘En Desam En Urimai Katchi’ (My State My Right Party) has nearly seven lakh registered members across the State, who have pledged to work for the benefit of the people, the coordinators representing Coimbatore district, told reporters at Coimbatore on Wednesday.

“We successfully protested for Jallikattu without any motive. In a similar fashion the new political party will work for development of the people” Amalraj, one of the coordinators said.

The party would field candiadates for the coming civic elections, they said.

Similar meetings had already been held in Chennai,Vellore and Erode, Amalraj said, adding that the date of the official launch of the party and its office-bearers would be announced in a few days.

On the April 12 R K Nagar by-poll, he said since some persons had come forward to contest the polls, the party has directed them to meet the residents who are the final deciding authority for the selection of the candidate.

