Jallikattu protests: Here’s what all has happened since morning

Chennai: Youngstres and Students during the protest to Lift ban on jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Marina Beach in Chennai on Sunday. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar

The protests over Jallikattu ban in Tamil Nadu took a violent turn on Monday after remaining mostly peaceful over the last six days. The violence erupted in retaliation to police action against the protesters who were assembled at Marina beach in Chennai, which also served as the epicenter of the entire agitation.

Thousands of youths – men and women – had taken to streets demanding a permanent lifting of the ban on the age-old bull taming sport, which, according to them, is a significant part of Tamil culture. On the other hand, the protesters also demanded action against international animal rights group PETA which has been strongly advocating a ban on the sport.

How it began

Early Monday morning, the police deployement at Marina beach started growing as they tried to pursuade the protesting people to call it off and vacate the site. A similar move was made at other important locations in Coimbatore and Madurai among other areas.

However, the protesters refused to budge and demanded till evening to mull things over. Within hours, however, the police began its operation and starting removing the protesters from Marina beach using force, a charge denied by them. According to the police, the eviction process was carried out in a peaceful manner. By 12-1 pm, almost all the protesters were moved out of the site. Meanwhile, some TV reports suggested that they had started returning and the police was planning for another operation.

The protesters resist

People protest to Lift ban on jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Scores of protesters gathered at Marina beach threatened to commit suicide by jumping into the waters as police forced them out of the area. They also adopted different tactics like formation of a human chain and singing of National Anthem to resist the police action.

A cheering crowd welcomes a group of women joining the protest even after the police warning #Jallikattu #madurai @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/okwkAd1KXe — Arun Janardhanan (@arunjei) January 23, 2017

In retaliation, protests broke out in different parts across Tamil Nadu which turned violent in a brief span of time. The agitated mob stopped a train near Madurai and also resorted to blocking of roads.

Incidences of violence

Reports of injuries on both the sides surfaced as stones were pelted and tear gas shells were put into use. The events took a sudden violent turn at around 11:30-12 pm when the Ice House Police Station near Marina beach was set on fire by the angry mob.

Several vehicles and equipment went into flames as petrol bombs, according to some reports, were hurled at the police station. As a counter-move, police lathi charged the mob to disperse them.

Emergency session called

Tamil Nadu governor Vidyasagar Rao said this morning that the government will table the Jallikattu bill in the assembly immediately. DMK, which condemned police action and accused state government of mismanagement, walked out of the Assembly during governor’s address.

Later, House speaker announced a special Assembly session to be held in the evening at 5 pm. The Jallikattu ordinance, which was promulgated on Saturday, will be replaced by a resolution in order to legalise the sport in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile dozens of protesters were detained from various parts of the state and the situation continues to remain volatile.