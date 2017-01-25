Jallikattu: Centre moves SC to withdraw its notification

At the Jallikattu protest in Marina Beach on Sunday. AP photo At the Jallikattu protest in Marina Beach on Sunday. AP photo

In a fresh twist to the controversy surrounding the legality of Tamil Nadu’s bull-taming sport Jallikattu, the Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to withdraw its January 2016 notification that permitted use of bulls as performing animals.

The Centre’s move comes in the wake of the Tamil Nadu Assembly passing a fresh legislation to allow Jallikattu in the state. The legislation awaits the President’s assent.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi apprised a bench led by Justice Dipak Misra of the Centre’s decision to move an application for withdrawing the notification, whose legal validity has been under challenge in the top court since last year. Justice Misra said the appropriate bench would take a call on the government’s application once it is filed.

Withdrawal of the notification removes the entire basis of the case in the apex court, which has spent almost a year hearing arguments on the validity of the notification. The bench, also comprising Justice Rohinton F Nariman, had in December last year reserved the judgment on the legality of the notification after prolonged arguments.

Last week, the AG had requested the bench not to pronounce the judgment at least for a week on account of the protests in Tamil Nadu.

The notification dated January 7, 2016, had permitted use of bulls as performing animals not only in Jallikattu but also in Karnataka’s Kambala and bullock cart races at other places.

The bench, however, stayed it just days later, thereby reinforcing its 2014 order of banning Jallikattu. The government had apparently sought to bypass the 2014 judgment by bringing a new notification in January 2016.

Representing the Centre, the AG had sought to defend the notification by arguing that the apex court had not totally prohibited the participation of bulls in Jallikattu but only desired that care is taken so that bulls are not treated with cruelty.

He raised questions on the maintainability of the petitions by animal rights groups. But the bench replied it would not entertain such an argument since such petitions had been entertained in the past.

Despite the Centre’s move, the bench can go ahead and pass the judgment on the validity of the notification, thereby setting a legal precedent on the exercise of executive power on a subject upon which the Supreme Court has directly ruled.

Besides, the court can even turn down the Centre’s application on the ground of it being filed at such a belated stage when the judgment has already been reserved. Even if the bench accepts the government’s plea, there could still be a ruling on various issues relating to animal rights and use of executive power.