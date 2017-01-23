Jallikattu bill to be tabled in Tamil Nadu assembly today

People protest to Lift ban on jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai on Saturday. (PTI Photo) People protest to Lift ban on jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Amid the massive protests going on across the state on the bull-taming festival of Jallikattu, the Bill to replace the ordinance passed by the Governor on the same, will be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Sunday. Monday morning witnessed a renewed clash between agitated locals and the police at Marina Beach, now a battleground for the Jallikattu issue, as protesters swarmed in droves demanding a permanent solution and not a ‘temporary’ ordinance.

The Chennai city police had earlier requested the protesters to leave Marina Beach in a peaceful manner as ‘that their purpose has been fully achieved’ after the state government promulgated an ordinance on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday approved the ordinance issued by the state government revoking ban on Jallikattu.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ordinance promulgated by the state government and said that Jallikattu is to be conducted with customary fervor with all necessary safeguards. From the past one week, Chennai’s Marina Beach has been thronged by massive crowds demanding to lift the ban of the traditional sport, and now seeking a permanent solution.

Sunday, protesters in Alanganallur did not allow Panneerselvam to inaugurate the Alanganallur jallikattu which was cancelled. Later talking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that even though jallikattu was not held at Alanganallur, it was organised smoothly in many places all over the state. This is the first session of the Assembly after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.