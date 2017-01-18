Jallikattu protests: CM O Panneerselvam to meet PM Modi to seek ordinance allowing sport

Tamil Nadu: Youngsters stage a protest against Jallikattu ban at Alanganallur in Madurai on Monday. PTI Photo Tamil Nadu: Youngsters stage a protest against Jallikattu ban at Alanganallur in Madurai on Monday. PTI Photo

Amid massive Jallikattu protests, Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to seek an ordinance allowing the sport. The Madras High Court, in the meantime, today said it will not “interfere” on the issue of protests in the city against the ban on Jallikattu, holding that the Supreme Court was seized of the matter. The court made this observation when a mention was made by an advocate K Balu in the open court about the protests at the Marina on the Jallikattu issue.

WATCH VIDEO | Protests Intensify In Tamil Nadu Against Ban On Jallikattu

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice S K Kaul and Justice M Sundar, declined to “interfere in the matter at this

stage.” “First of all, the apex court is seized of the matter. When it is so, even the High Court and Tamil Nadu government cannot do anything and moreover, Marina Road is not a place for any demonstrations. The court does not want to interfere at this stage,” the bench said.

ALSO READ: Jallikattu protests continue across Tamil Nadu, over 4000 protesters camped at Marina Beach

Massive protests continued across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday with thousands of people joining in Madurai, Chennai, Salem and Coimbatore. The protests that started in Madurai a day after Pongal festival spread to other parts of Tamil Nadu after police arrested over 200 protesters there on Tuesday morning.

(With PTI inputs)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd