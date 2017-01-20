Jallikattu ban: Centre asks SC to delay order

Chennai: Youngsters and students participate in a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar (PTI1_19_2017_000267A) Chennai: Youngsters and students participate in a protest to lift the ban on Jallikattu and impose ban on PETA, at Kamarajar Salai, Marina Beach in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo by R Senthil Kumar (PTI1_19_2017_000267A)

The central government Friday requested the Supreme Court to delay its judgment on the legality of Tamil Nadu’s bull-taming sport, Jallikattu, in the wake of “huge unrest and flying passions” in the state over the issue. Calling it an “unusual” request, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told a bench led by Justice Dipak Misra that there was “immense problems” in the state due to the interim ban on Jallikattu and that the circumstances warranted delaying the judgment at least by a week.

“If this court pronounces the judgment in one way or another, it (judgment) would inflame passions…there is already a social unrest in the state. The Centre and the state are in talks to find a way out in the matter and our request is that the court should not deliver the judgment and hold back for while,” submitted the AG.

At this, Justice Misra asked Rohatgi how many days he wanted the judgment to be delayed. “At least for a week,” replied AG. To this, the judge responded: “Okay.” In December, the court had reserved its judgment on a clutch of petitions that challenged the central government’s notification in January 2016 allowing bulls to be used in Jallikattu.

As an interim order, a bench led by Justice Misra had on January 13, 2016 stayed the Centre’s notification, due to which the apex court’s original order of 2014 banning Jallikattu is still in force. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government handed over to the Union Home Ministry the draft of an ordinance that would ensure that Jallikattu is conducted over the weekend and sought a state-specific exception to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Speaking in Delhi, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said once the Centre gives its approval, the ordinance will be sent for Presidential assent. By late evening, the law, environment and culture ministries had given their give nod for the ordinance. Along with Panneerselvam, top Tamil Nadu officials were in Delhi to working with central officials to give a final shape to the ordinance. A group of Tamil Nadu MPs also met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave.

Asking protesters to call off their agitation, Panneerselvam said that the ban would be removed soon. “I request the public, students and other organisations who have been protesting to withdraw their agitation,” he said. Also Friday, a delegation of AIADMK MPs led by Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai met the Home Minister to press the state government’s case. Thambidurai said the Home Minister has assured them of processing the ordinance as soon as possible. The MPs told the Home Minister that the ban on Jallikattu was against the fundamental, religious and cultural rights of the people of Tamil Nadu.

In its comments on the draft ordinance, the Environment Ministry is learnt to have taken the position that Jallikattu had to be seen in its cultural and traditional context, and that a decision on banning the sport could not be purely legal in nature. Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave argued that the issue would not have arisen again if the previous UPA government, in a 2011 decision, had not included bulls in the list of animals prohibited from being exhibited or trained as performing animals.

