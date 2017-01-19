Jallikattu ban: All party delegation could have voiced people’s feelings better, says DMK

Tamil Nadu over warpath over Jallikattu ban . (File) Tamil Nadu over warpath over Jallikattu ban . (File)

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually indicating his government’s inability to promulgate an ordinance to allow Jallikattu, the DMK termed it as “regrettable” and said if Chief Minister O Panneeselvam had taken an all party delegation to meet him, the feelings of the people of the state could have been expressed better. DMK Working President and Opposition Leader M K Stalin also demanded convening the state Assembly “tomorrow itself” to take steps for the conduct of jallikattu.

“It is regrettable that the Prime Minister had conveyed this to the Chief Minister,” he said referring to Modi stating that the matter was sub-judice.

“While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, the Prime Minister observed that the matter is at present sub-judice,” the PMO had earlier said after the meeting between the two leaders.

At the same time, it said, “The Centre would be supportive of the steps taken by the state government.”

Stalin said if Panneerselvam had taken along an all-party delegation besides some members of the agitating protestors here, “the sentiments of entire Tamil Nadu” could have been conveyed to the Prime Minister better.

There was public “angst” in Tamil Nadu against the Centre and state government on the matter, and an “unprecedented extraordinary situation,” in the state, he said alluding to the state-wide protests even as the Marina beach here has turned into its epicentre.

“Therefore Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Panneerselvam should immediately convene an all-party meeting to discuss this extraordinary situation and following that a special session of the state Assembly, should also be held tomorrow itself for taking legal steps to conduct jallikattu,” he said in a statement.