Jallikattu: Animal rights activists write to President

As the chorus for an ordinance to hold the banned bull-taming sport Jallikattu this week grows louder in Tamil Nadu, animal rights groups today wrote to President Pranab Mukherjee and the Centre, arguing against any such possible move. People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which has come under criticism from Jallikattu supporters in the state and Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) have written to Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave in this regard, PETA said in a statement.

“In the letters, PETA and FIAPO note that Jallikattu is illegal according to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960; the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s 2011 ban on the use of bulls in performances and a 2014 Supreme Court judgement,” PETA said in a release.

“PETA also notes that issuing an ordinance to allow the spectacle may be considered unconstitutional and an inappropriate use of power,” it said. PETA also said it has written to the Tamil Nadu government, calling for the enforcement of the ban on the sport.

“If miscreants were to enter Lord Shiva’s temple and desecrate Nandi’s idol, people would not stand for it,” PETA India CEO Poorva Joshipura said, adding “so why should we support the abuse of living bulls”. Meanwhile, FIAPO Director Varda Mehrotra said: “No culture promotes violence, least of all towards animals. Moreover, bovines have always been revered in the Indian culture.”