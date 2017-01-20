Top stories at 2 pm, January 20: Uncertainty on SP-Congress alliance, TN works with Centre on Jallikattu issue, Trump inauguration today

A Samajwadi party worker. (Source: Reuters) A Samajwadi party worker. (Source: Reuters)

Samajwadi Party releases 1st list of candidates for UP elections

Samajwadi Party released its first list of 191 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections on Friday with names like Shivpal Yadav and Azam Khan finding a spot on the list. The party’s first list of candidates covers the first three phases of the polling which begins on February 11. Shivpal Yadav will contest the elections from Jaswantnagar, the constituency sought for him by SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. The ruling party had gone through a lot of clashes to decide on the list of candidates which would be projected by the party the Assembly elections. While Shivpal’s list included Rajya Sabha member Beni Prasad Verma’s son Rakesh Verma, Akhilesh’s list replaces that name with his own loyalist Arvind Singh Gope, Minister and sitting MLA from Ramnagar seat (Barabanki). Azam Khan will contest from his traditional Rampur seat while his son Abdullah Azam has been given ticket from Swar seat (Rampur district). Read more here.

Jallikattu protest: Centre, Tamil Nadu work on finding a solution.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told reporters that the Centre and state are in talks to find a way out on Jallikattu issue. The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to the Union government’s request not to pass a judgment on the raging issue for a week. AG Rohatgi pleaded the apex court to “hold back” judgment on Jallikattu since final order in any case might inflame more passion. Opposition DMK workers held a ‘rail roko’ protest earlier in the day while showing their solidarity in favour of the sport. Live updates here.

Donald Trump to be sworn-in as 45th US President

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th President of the US today. This will be the 58th formal presidential inaugural ceremony since 1789. President-elect Donald Trump would be following the long-established tradition of placing his hand on the historic Lincoln Bible at the US Capitol. Trump also boasted about his election victory, his re-election prospects, re-prided himself for picking a “great” Cabinet and showered confidence on the capabilities of his son-in-law to broker peace in the volatile Middle East. Read more here.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley skips Bengal Global Business event

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley did not attend the 3rd edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit on Friday. This might be attributed to the present hostile political relationship between the Bengal government and the Centre. CM Mamata Banerjee had spearheaded the protest against demonetisation. Matters had turned worse after the arrest of two TMC MPs Tapas Pal and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, in connection with the Rose Valley scam. Later, the Mamata Banerjee-led government arrested BJP state leader Jayprakash Majumdar in connection with alleged bribery case. Read more here.

High Court asks SIT to find culprits, victims in alleged Murthal rape case

The alleged incidents of rape in Murthal came to the fore yet again as the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the SIT to redouble its efforts and find the victims and perpetrators in the case. The court’s order came after statements of two witnesses, Delhi resident Boby Joshi and taxi driver Raj Kumar, were read in the court by amicus curiae pointing to the rape. The court said clothes laced with semen found strewn at Murthal indicated rape. Read more here.

