Jallikattu protests: All efforts being made to fulfill cultural aspirations of Tamil people, says PM Modi

With the protests against the ban on Jallikattu showing no signs of weakening across Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attempted to assuage frayed emotions of the people insisting that “all efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations” of the state.

“We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people,” PM Modi said on Twitter. “Central Government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu & will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress.”

On Friday, the Centre requested the Supreme Court to delay its judgment on the legality of Jallikattu, citing “huge unrest” in Tamil Nadu, before approving a draft ordinance by the state government to make an exception for bulls in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Thousands of transport workers, traders, drivers, students, officials of many private firms and the film fraternity, among others are part of the agitation on the fourth day, demanding removal of the ban. A high-level government meeting was held in Chennai on Friday evening to assess the situation even after Chief Minister O Panneerselvam promised that Jallikattu will take place on Sunday.

On Friday evening, the government was told that Chennai’s Marina Beach alone had a constant gathering of more than 2 lakh protesters since Thursday night.

Protests across the state escalated on Friday with opposition DMK workers holding a ‘rail roko’ protest while showing their solidarity in favour of the traditional bull-taming sport. DMK party cadres halted a train at Mambalam railway station with party leader MK Stalin spearheading the uprising.

