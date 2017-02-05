Tamil Nadu: 37 bull-tamers injured during Jallikattu in Madurai

Bull tamers injured during Jallikattu in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. (Source: ANI) Bull tamers injured during Jallikattu in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. (Source: ANI)

As many as 37 bull tamers were injured in Madurai’s Avanipuram during Jallikattu on Sunday evening. Of the injured, nine have been admitted to hospital for medical treatment, while the others who are not critical are being given first aid. “We are conducting Jallikattu in accordance with the government’s order and taking care of all the aspects. We have deployed the concerned teams. We are ensuring the safety of the bull and the participants. Injured people have been referred to the hospital and they are stable now,” collector Veera Raghav told ANI.

Watch what else is making news

Amid continuing protests over the ban on Jallikattu across the state, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had on January 23 unanimously passed an amendment bill, clearing the path for conducting Jallikattu without any hindrance.