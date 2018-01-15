Jallikattu: 19-year-old spectator mauled to death by bull in Madurai event

A man tries to tame a bull during a traditional bull-taming festival called “Jallikattu,” in the village of Palamedu, near Madurai. (Source: AP Photo) A man tries to tame a bull during a traditional bull-taming festival called “Jallikattu,” in the village of Palamedu, near Madurai. (Source: AP Photo)

A 19-year-old man was mauled to death by a bull in a Jallikattu event organised in Madurai on Monday, reported news agency ANI. The deceased was a spectator at the event. Jallikattu, a bull-taming event, is held as part of Pongal festivities across Tamil Nadu.

While the Supreme Court imposed a ban on Jallikattu in 2014 on grounds of cruelty to animals, the Tamil Nadu government legalised it last year in January yielding to widespread protests in the state. The top court, which refused to put a stay on the practice had reprimanded the state government for failing to maintain the law and order situation during recent protests in the state.

Besides permitting the Centre to withdraw its January 2016 notification that has allowed the use of bulls in Jallikattu and other such events, the court also agreed to examine the new law by the Tamil Nadu government that allowed the bull-taming sport. The court issued notice to the state government and sought a reply within six weeks.

