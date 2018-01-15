Jallikattu: 19-year-old spectator mauled to death by bull in Madurai event

A 19-year-old man was mauled to death by a bull in a Jallikattu event organised in Madurai on Monday, reported news agency ANI. The deceased was a spectator at the event. Jallikattu, a bull-taming event, is held as part of Pongal festivities across Tamil Nadu.
While the Supreme Court imposed a ban on Jallikattu in 2014 on grounds of cruelty to animals, the Tamil Nadu government legalised it last year in January yielding to widespread protests in the state. The top court, which refused to put a stay on the practice had reprimanded the state government for failing to maintain the law and order situation during recent protests in the state.
Besides permitting the Centre to withdraw its January 2016 notification that has allowed the use of bulls in Jallikattu and other such events, the court also agreed to examine the new law by the Tamil Nadu government that allowed the bull-taming sport. The court issued notice to the state government and sought a reply within six weeks.
- Jan 15, 2018 at 6:07 pmInspite of repeated orders by various courts, governments all over india have managed to skirt around the law to give permission to such dangerous games. Inspite of sa uards in the permission,several safety rules are not followed. This is not an accident but criminal neglegence of organisers who boast victory while obtaining permission for the game with political pressure. The organising cometee should be charged with article 302 of ipc. It is complete failure. Local mla, mp and corporators present at the game should also be charged as it is their responsibility to stop such games. And local corporators, mla, mp and guardian minister must be stripped of their post. Only then such games willbe stopped. Under the name of religion, these murderers do any thing to retain votebase. These are all murderers.Reply
- Jan 15, 2018 at 5:59 pmThis is part of the sport. Just enjoy.Reply