Jalikattu: Ex-Serviceman seeks to return gallantry award

An ex-serviceman on Wednesday sought to return his gallantry award received for his participation in the Kargil War, upset over non-conduct of jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. R Selvaramalingam, a former Indian Air Force personnel hailing from Konganapuram village in Salem district, met District Collector P Sampath in the Collectorate and wanted to return the medal to the central government through him.

However, Sampath told the ex-serviceman that he had no power to accept the medal, following which the latter left the collectorate, official sources said.

Earlier, Selvaramalingam, who had served IAF from 1995 to 2015, in a letter to the Collector said he was pained that the traditional sport jallikkattu was not allowed to be conducted in the last three years.

“I have decided to return the gallantry medal given by the Centre for 1998 Kargil war victory to the government. I will take it back only after the ban is lifted and jallikkattu is conducted,” he said in the letter.