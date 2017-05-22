Jalandhar: Youth kills self, names three in suicide note

A 29-year-old from Jalandhar committed suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan in his bedroom around 3.40 am Sunday. In a two-page suicide note sent by the victim to his sister’s mobile phone via WhatsApp, the deceased, Naveen, named three persons, Satish Bhargava, his wife and one Dharanjit Saini, who were running a travel agency, behind the extreme step. He accused them of insulting him and duping his father.

Father of the deceased, Tirath Ram Teji, a Junior Engineer (JE) with state-run Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (Powercom), said that his son nurtured dream of going to the US, and so he got in touch with this upmarket Urban Estate-based travel agent, who promised that he would ensure his son landed in USA with stopover in Russia, then to Armenia and Uruguay in South America before finally entering the US. An agreement was also signed with the travel agency, according to which part payment was to be made initially with final installment to be made only once Naveen landed in the US. The total payment to be made came to Rs 6 lakh.

Instead, the travel agency told Naveen to tell his father to pay up the remaining amount on the pretext that he would now be taken to Europe before flying to USA. One Gaurav Sharma, took Naveen to Tbilisi (Georgia), where one Georgia-based travel agent, Satish Aggarwal, allegedly under directions from Satish Bhargava’s wife, took away his mobile and passport as well as 3,000 dollars and began demanding more money for their return.

The deceased further stated in the note that whenever he would ask for these items, Aggarwal would thrash and insult him. In addition, he wasn’t fed properly, as a result of which he fell ill. The Georgia-based travel agent said they have no other option than to cancel the agreement and that Naveen could not be be taken to USA. According to the father, Naveen somehow managed to get his passport and mobile and with the help of money sent by a UK-based friend he came back to India.

Teji said immediately after coming back, his son gave a written complaint to the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, on December 26 last year, but no action was taken for five months. As days passed, Naveen got frustrated and ultimately ended his life.

A case under sections 406, 420 and 306 of IPC has been registered at the Rama Mandi police station against the three accused. When asked about the complaint reportedly filed by the victim with the Commissioner of Police, the SHO, Bimal Kant, feigned ignorance.

