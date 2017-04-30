Jalandhar: Woman alleges sexual exploitation by youth leader

The police are probing a complaint by a woman who has alleged she was sexually exploited by Ashu Sampla, a leader of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha. The woman has also sent a complaint to the National Commission for Women. According to the woman’s complaint, she came in contact with Ashu through Facebook and they became friends. Ashu promised to marry her and first established physical relations with her at a hotel where he spiked her drinks. Later, he maintained physical relations with her but she remained silent because of his (Ashu’s) promise of marrying her. As per the victim’s complaint, Ashu’s mother called her earlier on her phone and invited her to their place. When she reached there, she found the house locked. Suddenly, a few close friends of Ashu and his mother appeared and started beating her, snatched her mobile and other belongings and torn her clothes. She called the police, which took her to police station and provided security to her.

Gurpreet Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar Police Station, said they had received the complaint against Ashu Sampla and were investigating. Jalandhar’s Police Commissioner P K Sinha confirmed to mediapersons about the complaint. Ashu Sampla, who happens to be nephew of Punjab BJP chief and Union minister for state Vijay Sampla, dismissed the allegations. “Truth will come out soon,” he told The Sunday Express.

