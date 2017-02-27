Jalandhar triple murder: Cops hunt for leads on contract killers

PUNJAB POLICE are yet to make a breakthrough on the two contract killers wanted for the triple murder at Jalandhar-based industrialist Jagjit Singh Loomba’s residence on Thursday evening. Police claimed its teams were conducting raids in Uttar Pradesh where assailants Vipan and Amrit are suspected to be hiding.

Meanwhile, masterminds of the crime, Amarinder Singh (Jagjit’s son) and his girlfriend Tejinder Kaur aka Ruby, who have been sent to a seven-day police remand, revealed gory details of the crime.

Police sources said that during interrogation, Amarinder told them that when he reached home on Thursday evening and broke open the main door, his wife Paramjit was still alive. “He saw her lying in a pool of blood and crying in pain. Instead of taking her to hospital, he was busy on the phone with his girlfriend Ruby. On that call, he informed her that not only Paramjit, but Vipan and Amrit had also killed his mother Daljit Kaur and Paramjit’s friend Khushwinder,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

“When we reached the scene of crime, Amrit had called Amarinder on his phone at around 8 pm. But, since police were around, Amarinder did not answer the call. He had also deleted all the call records from his mobile phone,” the officer added.

Ruby, a native of Jalandhar’s Jamsher village, is the daughter of a farmer and wanted to migrate to New Zealand. She had done her diploma in computer education but could not get visa. Ruby married Sukhjit Singh and the couple began hunting for a job that ended up at Amarinder’s factory.

While working as an accountant at Amarinder’s factory, Ruby developed close relations with him. When Amarinder’s father Jagjit Singh come to know about it, he sacked both Ruby and her husband Sukhjit and also warned Amarinder to mend his ways. Later, Sukhjit also learnt about Ruby’s affair with Amarinder and separated from her. It was then that Amarinder started pressuring Paramjit to divorce him. When she did not agree, he got her killed.