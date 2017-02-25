Jalandhar triple murder: Businessman’s son hired killers for wife’s murder, lost mother too, says police

Amarinder Singh and his girlfriend Ruby in police custody in Jalandhar on Friday. (Source: Express photo) Amarinder Singh and his girlfriend Ruby in police custody in Jalandhar on Friday. (Source: Express photo)

The police Friday arrested son of a prominent city-based businessman and a woman in connection with the sensational triple murder of three women at his house in a posh residential locality of Jalandhar on Thursday in which the businessman’s wife, his daughter-in-law and a woman neighbour were killed. The incident took place at the residence of renowned industrialist Jagjit Singh Loomba in Lajpat Nagar in which his wife Daljit Kaur, daughter-in-law Paramjit Kaur and her friend Khushwinder were found shot dead.

Jagjit’s son Amarinder Singh and his accountant Tejinder Kaur aka Ruby with whom he was allegedly having illicit relations were arrested Friday on charges of murder and hatching a criminal conspiracy.

According to police, Amarinder wanted to get rid of his wife Paramjit Kaur. Both Amarinder and Ruby hired contract killers for Rs 8 lakh and gave them Rs 1.04 lakh in advance. The contract killers have been identified as Vipan (Amarinder’s employee) and Amrit Singh, resident of Chabbewal in Hoshiarpur district. Both are at large.

In their interrogation, Amarinder and Ruby reportedly told police that their target was only Paramjit Kaur, but the assailants also killed Daljit and Khushwinder.

Khushwinder, who had come to visit Paramjit at the time of the incident, is survived by her husband and two children.

Investigating police officers told The Indian Express that they began investigating mobile phone call records of the Loomba family and found numerous calls exchanged between Amarinder and Ruby. “Our sources informed us about Amarinder and Ruby’s relationship. We caught her first. During her questioning, she narrated the entire conspiracy. Ruby is married and her husband was also Amarinder’s employee. But when he learnt about Amarinder and Ruby’s relationship, he left the job and started living separately from Ruby,” said Arpit Shukla, Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar.

According to police, in 2015, Amarinder had bought a house for Ruby in Rama Mandi area of Jalandhar, where both used to meet frequently. After a few months, Amarinder’s wife Paramjit and mother Daljit Kaur came to know of the relationship and confronted Ruby at her residence in Rama Mandi, after which she shifted to Jamsher village in Jalandhar cantonment.

Amarinder was seeking divorce from Paramjit Kaur, but she refused. The couple has two sons.

“It was in January this year that Amarinder began hatching a conspiracy to eliminate Paramjit. He discussed it with one of his employees, Vipan, who helped him hire a contract killer, Amrit Singh, resident Sarhala Kalan in Chabbewal of Hoshiarpur district. Vipan and Amrit demanded Rs 15 lakh to kill Paramjit, but the deal was struck at Rs 8 lakh,” Shukla said a press conference Friday evening.

Vipan and Amrit allegedly procured .32 bore weapons from Ghaziabad, which were used in the crime, police said.

After two failed attempts since February 21, the assailants made the third attempt on Thursday and killed the three women.

“Amarinder had asked the assailants only to kill Paramjit. On February 21, assailants went to Amarinder’s residence on the pretext of replacing CCTV cameras. They instead made the cameras dysfunctional. Next day, they again went on the same pretext of checking cameras, but Amarinder’s elder son was at home, so they could not do anything again. On Thursday, Amarinder told them he would take his children to see a new Mahindra Thar he wanted to buy. He gave assailants a time slot of 4-5 pm to execute the task. He told them his mother should be out of home for her evening stroll and his wife would be alone at home. But, it did not happen. Although Amarinder took along his children, his wife Paramjit’s friend Khushwinder arrived at their home and they both were chatting with Daljit Kaur when the assailants struck and shot all three women. Amarinder’s mother Daljit Kaur opened the door and was the first one to be killed, followed by Paramjit and Khushwinder,” Shukla said.

“After killing them, assailants informed Amarinder on phone that the ‘job was done’. Amarinder conveyed the same to Ruby. But when he reached home, he found they had killed Daljit and Khushwinder also. He was pleading his innocence initially, but during his questioning, he confessed to the crime. Police teams are raiding various places to nab the assailants. They will soon be caught,” the police commissioner said.