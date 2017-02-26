Jalandhar triple murder: Arrested couple in 7-day police custody; hired guns still at large

Amarinder Singh and his girlfriend Ruby in police custody in Jalandhar on Friday. (Source: Express photo) Amarinder Singh and his girlfriend Ruby in police custody in Jalandhar on Friday. (Source: Express photo)

A day after son of a prominent city-businessman and his girlfriend were arrested in connection with the murder of three women, which included the businessman’s wife and daughter-in-law, a local court Saturday sent the arrested duo to seven-day police custody. On February 23, businessman’s Jagjit Singh Loomba’s 55-year-old wife Daljit Kaur, his son Amarinder’s wife Paramjit Kaur (38) and her friend Khushwinder (in her 30s) were found murdered at his house in the posh Lajpat Nagar area of the city.

On Friday, a day after the murder, police arrested Amarinder and his girlfriend Tejinder Kaur alias Ruby, who confessed to the crime and told police they had hired killers to do the job as they wanted to get rid of his wife Paramjit.

Meanwhile, police teams have been sent to nab the alleged hired killers, Vipan and Amrit, who were still at large. ACP (Central) Manpreet Singh said they hoped to extract more information from the arrested duo during their remand.

Police sources said the killers were in contact with the arrested suspects, who could be aware of their location.

Vipan happens to be a former employee of Amarinder.