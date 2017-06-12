Jalandhar: ‘Porn clip’ played at BSF meet, probe on

Officers and jawans of the BSF, including some women personnel, were left red-faced when an alleged pornography clip was played during a presentation in Ferozepur Sunday. Sources said a documentary on training was to be shown to the 77 battalion.

A dozen women personnel and 20 men were present in the hall. After the laptop of a deputy commandant was connected to a projector, an accidental click on a file started the ‘porn clip’ that played for over a minute. “There was a goof-up and a porn clip was played…. An inquiry has been ordered,” said a BSF spokesperson DIG R S Kataria.

