Jalandhar: Police chief apologises for ‘manhandling’ journalist

JALANDHAR POLICE Commissioner Pravin Kumar Sinha Friday personally apologised to senior journalist and YesPunjab.com editor H S Bawa in the presence of senior journalists and photojournalists for “manhandling” him Thursday. Sinha and a member of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s security detail was involved in Thursday’s incident. The CM said the incident was regrettable and promised to take action within 24 hours.

Even as the journalists accepted Sinha’s apology and assurance that such an incident would never happen again, the media fraternity also said they were awaiting action against the member of the Chief Minister’s security detail who they claimed had abused, misbehaved and manhandled Bawa.” The incident took place after Captain’s press conference at a hotel.

Jalandhar DC Varinder Kumar Sharma, who was tasked by the CMO to “sort out” the matter, convened a meeting with mediapersons at his residence Friday where the Police Commissioner tendered an unconditional apology. Police Commissioner Sinha said what happened was “unintentional and unfortunate.” He also assured the mediapersons present that although it was not his area of jurisdiction, he would request the senior officers concerned to take suitable action against the member of the CM’s security team involved in the incident.

