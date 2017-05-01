Jalandhar: Man kills wife, absconding

IN A case of domestic violence, a woman was killed allegedly by her husband using a sharp-edged weapon Saturday. The police identified the victim as Rajwinder Kaur (32), who had married Balraj Singh (40) of Khurlapur village in Mehatpur police station around five years ago. The couple have a two-year-old son.

According to the police, couple had been having a strained married life for the past couple of years and frequent quarrels used to take place between them. On Saturday, the suspect attacked his wife with an axe, killing her on the spot. The police booked Balraj Singh under section 302 of IPC. He was yet to be be arrested, the police said.

