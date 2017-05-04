Jalandhar: Facing ‘sexual harassment’ charges, BJYM leader resigns

Following the charges of sexual harassment levelled against him by a woman, Ashu Sampla, General Secretary of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Punjab unit, tendered his resignation to both the state BJP and BJYM president Wednesday.

Refuting the allegations, Sampla while speaking to The Indian Express confirmed that he has sent his resignation to state BJP chief Vijay Sampla and BJYM chief Shiv Dev Rajan. “I don’t want anyone to accuse me of using the influence of my post, hence I sent my resignation,” he said, adding that there should be a through and unbiased investigation in all the allegations. “I have been co-operating with police and the truth will soon come out,” he added.

Few days ago, a woman had filed a complaint against Sampla in Sadar police station, Jalandhar, for allegedly exploiting her sexually after promising to marry her. The woman appeared before the police Wednesday and submitted some documents including few messages and RC of a vehicle belonging to the senior BJYM leader.

In her statement, the woman narrated how she got hold of the RC and also submitted the clothes allegedly torn by Sampla’s family and even mentioned names of a few family members.

Sampla happens to be the nephew of state BJP chief Vijay Sampla.

