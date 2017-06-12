Jalandhar: Drug racket busted, poppy husk seized

THE JALANDHAR (Rural) Police Sunday busted a four-member inter-state gang of drug peddlers and seized 3.23 quintal of poppy husk from them.

SP Balkar Singh and AIG Counter Intelligence Randhir Singh Uppal said that on a tip-off, a police party led by the SHO of Police Division Maqsoodan Surjit Singh conducted checks of vehicles near Bidhipur Railway crossing on the outskirts of the city.

The SP said DSP Sarabjeet Singh Rai recovered five bags containing poppy husk from a car driven by Joginder Mann alias Kala, a resident of village Sikanderpur near Adampur and his accomplice Rajkumar, a resident of Arjanwal village near Adamapur, whereas 12 bags were recovered in a specially built cabin in the truck being driven by Ramesh Lal a resident of Kapoorpur village in Jammu and his accomplice Lakhmi Chand, a resident of Nangla village in Hathras, UP.

The SP said Ramesh Lal told the police that he along with Lakhmi Chand used to bring poppy husk from one Mashooq Ahmed, a resident of Poonch in Jammu, and supplied it to Joginder Mann and Rajkumar in the truck owned by Mashooq Ahmed. He said Joginder Mann was doing this business for the past few years and two cases under NDPS Act were already registered against him.

The police claimed Joginder Mann told them that he was a former sarpanch of Sikanderpur village and was currently a member of the Punjab BJP. A name plate mentioning this was also recovered from his vehicle.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App