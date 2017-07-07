Jalandhar cops trace boy missing for 3 years, reunite him with parents

It was an emotional moment for a migrant couple from Bihar settled in Gurgaon when Jalandhar Rural police handed them over their son who had been missing for three years. The boy, Diljan aka Bittu, was 15 when he went missing on August 30, 2014, from his house in Sector 8 of Gurgaon.

Jalandhar Rural SSP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that Firoz Alam, the father of son, had filed a police complaint following which an FIR was registered on September 12, 2014, at the police station in Sector 5 of Gurgaon.

The parents had even announced a reward of Rs 21,000 for anyone who provided any information about their son and distributed pamphlets in public.

An SIT was constituted to trace the missing child. “After seeing the pamphlets, a relative of Firoz Alam, who stays in Jalandhar, saw Diljan in Lambra and informed the police,” the SSP said, adding that SHO Lambra, along with a police team, traced and recovered the boy from a Dera in village Puara.

The police have arrested one Babu from the Dera for not informing police. They, however, said Babu took care of the boy. Diljan said that after working in Delhi for some time, he came to Amabala and from there to Jalandhar. He first stayed in a Gurudwara and then shifted at Babu’s dera.

