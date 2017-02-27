Jalandhar: AAP launches campaign against drug menace

AAP national spokesman Sanjay Singh said he was overwhelmed by the support of the people of Punjab and assured them that AAP would fulfil every promise it had made in the poll manifesto. AAP national spokesman Sanjay Singh said he was overwhelmed by the support of the people of Punjab and assured them that AAP would fulfil every promise it had made in the poll manifesto.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced that it had formally launched a campaign against drugs and deployed volunteers across the state to collect data on addicts and de-addiction centres.

While addressing the thanksgiving function for party volunteers at Nakodar in Jalandhar , AAP national leader Durgesh Pathak said the party would cut the drug supply chain within 24 hours and wipe out the drug menace from the state within a month after the formation of the AAP government.

The candidates were told to collect information on paramedical employees and the present status of treatment in all government de-addiction centres within three days.

Party MP Bhagwant Mann said the big victory of AAP would bring bigger responsibility. “But, we will celebrate it when we will be able to end the miseries of all sections of the society – be it poor farmers, unemployed youth and dalits,” he said.

Others present in the event were convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich, MP Sadhu Singh, H S Phoolka, Kanwar Sandhu, Sukhpal Khaira, Harjot Singh Bains, Baljinder Kaur, Jaskirat Kaur Mann, Kultar Singh, Karanvir Singh Tiwana, Jassi Jasraj and Aman Arora.

Probe into food scam

Singh said the AAP government would hold an inquiry into the multi-crore food scam in Punjab in which the son-in-law of CM, Adesh Pratap Singh Kairon, was directly involved. He said the wheat procurement season would start from April 1 and the party would prepare an action plan on Monday and meet the governor to seek his intervention for the release of cash credit limit by the Reserve Bank of India.

Meanwhile, the vice-president of Punjab Congress, Himanshu Pathak, reminded AAP reminded of its earlier campaign, “Punjab Against Drugs”, which was launched in March 2015 with helpline no 9814445555.

Pathak, who was previously with AAP and joined the the Congress before the elections, said: “Once Sanjay Singh was made the in-charge of Punjab, he stopped the movement. If they (AAP) were serious about the issue, why they scrapped the campaign?”.