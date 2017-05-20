Jalandhar: 700 acres of wheat crop burnt due to short circuit

,OVER 1000-1100 acres of wheat crop have been reduced to ashes this season. And, nearly 700 acres of that were gutted due to short circuit in transformers and high-tension wires, which are not properly maintained, passing through the fields of Punjab. Now, farmers will be paid Rs 8,000 per acre compensation, which is not even one-fourth of the total earning of the wheat from one acre.

The Punjab POWERCOM department informed that nearly 109 fires out of the total 199 reported were due to short circuit and they have burnt the crop on 700 acres out of nearly 1100 acres, while the remaining fires occurred due to other reasons, including sparking from the harvester combine, or careless workers, who throw burning ends of bidis or cigarettes in the fields.

The power department will compensate farmers at the rate of Rs 8,000 per acre, which is quite less and total compensation at this rate will come to Rs 56 lakh on 700-acre land.

“From one acre, farmers get 20-21 quintals of wheat and at Rs 1,625 MSP, its value comes to nearly Rs 34,000 per acre while farmers are getting just 1/4th of this value,” said Bharatiya Kisan Union Dakunda general secretary Jagmohan Singh, adding that at least half of the return must be paid to the poor farmers. He also demanded a hike in compensation as farmers are already reeling under the agrarian crisis in the state.

