Jalandhar: 4 kg heroin found in Punjab cop’s home

Punjab Police Inspector Inderjit Singh

A PUNJAB Police inspector, Inderjit Singh, was arrested Monday by the Special Task Force (STF) and booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, NDPS Act and Arms Act after 4 kg of heroin, 3 kg of smack, an AK-47 and other firearms and cartridges, along with Indian and foreign currency were found in his two houses in Jalandhar and Phagwara Singh was arrested from House 299 of Police Lines, Jalandhar, around 5 am Monday by an STF team, led by AIG Mukhvinder Singh, said police sources. The heroin seized from his home would be worth Rs 20 crore in the market According to STF officers, during a search of his house, the police found an AK-47, one 9 mm pistol of Italian make, a.38-bore revolver and 383 cartridges of various bore pistols, including 115 bullets for the AK-47.

Besides, Rs 16.5 lakh and £3,550 and a Toyota Innova were seized from his residence. Later, the police raided another house of Inderjit, government quarter number 3, in Phagwara where the heroin and smack were found The inspector is posted in the Ferozepur Range after his transfer from the Crime Investigation Agency, Kapurthala, recently.

Sources said he was nabbed after the arrest of gangster Prince from Jalandhar by the STF sometime ago. Prince dropped Inderjit’s name during interrogation, following which the STF had kept an eye on Inderjit. Confirming the arrest, STF Inspector-General Parmod Ban said a case has been registered against Inderjit.

Inderjit has a record of having nabbed several drug peddlers and busted rackets. When gangster Sukha Kahlwan was killed in a highway shootout two years ago, his gang had warned the inspector about avenging Kahlwan’s killing Inderjit has worked with the CIA, Jalandhar, Phagwara and Kapurthala.

