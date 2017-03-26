Jaitley vs Kejriwal: Lawyers fight it out as Delhi court frames notices against CM, five other AAP leaders

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal (left) and FM Arun Jaitley AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal (left) and FM Arun Jaitley

A Delhi court Saturday framed notices against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and five other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in a criminal defamation case filed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, amid scenes of lawyers raising their voices at each other and AAP leaders alleging death threats.

Apart from Kejriwal, notices have been framed against Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpai. According to those present in court, lawyers for the AAP had complained against Jaitley’s absence from the hearing.

“There cannot be two sets of laws — one where we are mandated to be present and another where a VVIP gets exempted from appearing,” one of the lawyers for the AAP leaders argued. Objecting to this line of argument, one of the lawyers — “standing near the lawyers on Jaitley’s side” — allegedly pointed to the AAP lawyer and said, “Tu bahar mil, dekh lunga (come outside, we shall see)”

At that point, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Das sent everyone out of the court except those who were parties to the case, and the lawyers who were arguing. Later the AAP leaders, who identified the lawyer on the other side as Vivek Sharma, moved an application asking the court to take cognizance of the incident.

Raghav Chadha, national spokesperson for AAP, tweeted “A lawyer on their side started to threaten us and shout in the court room. He said ‘bahar mil, dekh lunga’. He also threatened to kill us”. Jaitley’s counsel Sidharth Luthra, while talking to the media, later rubbished these allegations and said the accused have been delaying the proceedings of the matter by filing various frivolous applications, of which some have been dismissed by the High Court.

“Again on Saturday, frivolous objections were made to delay the case, which was dismissed by the court and notices were framed against the accused,” said Luthra. He added that “several new faces were seen in the court today (Saturday)”.

In December 2015, Jaitley had filed a criminal complaint for defamation, alleging that Kejriwal and the five AAP leaders had made defamatory statements against him regarding his tenure as the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) president from December 1999 to December 2013. The next hearing in the case is on May 20.

Jaitley has also filed a civil defamation suit before the Delhi High Court, seeking Rs 10 crore in damages from Kejriwal and the five leaders, for issuing allegedly false and defamatory statements against him and his family in connection with the alleged irregularities in the DDCA.

