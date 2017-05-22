Jaitley slaps another defamation suit on Kejriwal after lawyer Jethmalani calls him ‘crook’

Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday filed a second civil defamation suit against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ANI has reported. The suit, amounting to Rs 10 crore, comes after Jethmalani reportedly called the Union Minister a “crook” during court proceedings last week.

Kejriwal and five of his party members, namely Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpai, are already facing a defamation lawsuit after the Delhi CM accused Jaitley’s wife and daughter of being linked to fake companies.

AAP members also allegedly made defamatory remarks against Jaitley vis-a-vis his tenure as Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) president from December 1999 to December 2013

The union minister had termed Kejriwal’s act to be a “serious act of libel through his malicious falsehood”.

