Latest News
  • Jaitley slaps another defamation suit on Kejriwal after lawyer Jethmalani calls him ‘crook’

Jaitley slaps another defamation suit on Kejriwal after lawyer Jethmalani calls him ‘crook’

Arun Jaitley has filed another 10 crore defamation suit against Delhi CM Kejriwal after lawyer Ram Jethamalani called the Union Minister a 'crook'.

By: ANI | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2017 12:34 pm

Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday filed a second civil defamation suit against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ANI  has reported. The suit, amounting to Rs 10 crore, comes after Jethmalani reportedly called the Union Minister a “crook” during court proceedings last week.

Kejriwal and five of his party members, namely Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpai, are already facing a defamation lawsuit after the Delhi CM accused Jaitley’s  wife and daughter of being linked to fake companies.

AAP members also allegedly made defamatory remarks against Jaitley vis-a-vis his tenure as Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) president from December 1999 to December 2013

The union minister had termed Kejriwal’s act to be a “serious act of libel through his malicious falsehood”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 22: Latest News