Jaitley defamation case: Won’t charge Arvind Kejriwal, will treat him like my poor clients, says Jethmalani

Senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani has said he will not charge Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for appearing on his behalf if he could not pay the amount totaling a few crores. Jethmalani is representing Kejriwal in a defamation case filed against him by Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

“I charge only the rich but for the poor, I work for free. All this is instigated by (Arun) Jailtley who’s afraid of my cross-examination. Even now, if the government (Delhi) doesn’t pay or he can’t pay, I will appear for free, will treat him (Kejriwal) as one of my poor clients,” Jethmalani said.

According to reports, Jethmalani’s office sought a retainer fee of Rs 1 crore and demanded Rs 22 lakh per appearance in court. An unverified note that has surfaced reportedly shows deputy CM Manish Sisodia directing that payments to Jethmalani be cleared by the state government.

Kejriwal had said that the December 2015 CBI raid at the Delhi Chief Minister’s office was “purely” aimed at removing files related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) in which the Finance Minister was allegedly named. Jaitley has denied accusations that he tried to influence Chetan Sanghi, Delhi government’s vigilance chief who handled DDCA case, and persuaded him to go back on his report.

