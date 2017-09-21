Jaitley asks Oppn states if they would forsake tax on fuel

Jaitley hit out at the Opposition parties, including the Congress, reminding them of “10 to 11 per cent” spike in the consumer price index during their tenure. (PTI photo) Jaitley hit out at the Opposition parties, including the Congress, reminding them of “10 to 11 per cent” spike in the consumer price index during their tenure. (PTI photo)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday hit out at Opposition parties that have spoken against rising oil prices and asked them if they would give up their share of taxes on fuel.

Jaitley hit out at the Opposition parties, including the Congress, reminding them of “10 to 11 per cent” spike in the consumer price index during their tenure and “making noise” now at 3.36 per cent spike in inflation.

“First of all, I want to make it clear to those making noise — the political parties you are referring to — that when they were in power, the inflation was 10-11 per cent. Today, they are making noise at 3.36 per cent. The statutorily fixed target of our monetary policy is 4 per cent. It often rises in the monsoon months due to a spiral in vegetable prices. If it is 3.36 in the spike period, then it is well within the traditional Indian standard,” Jaitley told reporters addressing a Cabinet briefing.

On the hike in petrol prices, the minister reminded that the government needed revenue to run the country and wondered from where would funds for the social sector and infrastructure schemes come.

“The petrol issue is frequently raised by the media. Some political parties in particular raise this matter. How much tax is collected by the states in which these parties have governments? You should remember that when oil prices used to be reviewed on a fortnightly basis two years ago, governments in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh used to increase the VAT by the same quantum with which petrol prices used to be reduced in the review the same evening.

“Even from the tax levied on petrol by the Centre, 42 per cent goes to states. So in states where the Congress and CPI(M) have governments, they should say that they do not (want) tax from petrol (to) be it levied by the central government or the state,” Jaitley said.

