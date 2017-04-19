Jaitapur N-plant should provide more jobs to local people: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday urged a visiting French delegation to accord high priority to recruiting local residents for non-technical jobs at the Jaitapur nuclear power plant.

At a meeting between Fadnavis and the French delegation, the progress on the controversial project was reviewed along with the hurdles that have arisen due to political protests from alliance partner Shiv Sena.

The French delegation assured the state government that work at the Jaitapur plant will start from 2018, while reassuring that all safeguards had been taken to ensure safety.

Touted as one of the largest nuclear power plants (the 9,900-MW plant is being built with an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore), the project of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) will be set up at Madban village of Ratnagiri district in Konkan.

The process of setting up the plant, which had begun during the UPA government led by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Centre and then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan in Maharashtra, has, however, meet with stiff opposition from the Sena. The Sena, which has sizeable political clout in the Konkan region, has opposed the plant, citing environmental hazards.

Over a year ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a group of Sena MPs that the Jaitapur project cannot be reconsidered and would go ahead as per schedule. It was also emphasised that the apprehensions related to nuclear reactor hazards were adequately addressed.

The state government has also ensured highest-ever compensation package of up to Rs 40 lakh per hectare of land to the villagers.

