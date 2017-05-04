Jaiswal urges kitty groups: ‘Spend two hours daily on upkeep of Sector 25 cremation ground’

MAYOR ASHA Jaswal Wednesday suggested that kitty partying women should spend two hours every day on the upkeep of the Sector 25 cremation ground instead of spending their time sitting around eating and having fun. Surprise, surprise – the ladies are game.

Jaswal, who paid a visit to the cremation ground Wednesday, saw its shabby condition, pulled up the sanitary inspector in-charge and asked him what the 26 deployed cleaners were doing. Jaswal said she had spoken to some kitty party groups and urged them to volunteer to maintain the ground.

“They come for kitty parties, spend time and eat together. Why not spend just two hours for a place which requires our attention,” Jaswal said.

The volunteers will supervise the sweepers and take charge of the beautification. They will also update the Mayor on the ground’s maintenance requirements. Inderjit Nanda, a resident of Sector 21, said there were 10-15 kitty members of her group who are set to volunteer.

“Each member will spend two hours at the ground daily. The cremation ground sees hundreds of visitors daily. We will immediately inform if the roofs are leaking or something requires civic body’s attention,” said Nanda, adding that they would also make donations to beautify the place.

Mayor Jaswal added that she wants more women to join hands in this initiative. Civic officials had faced flak from councillors, who raised the the issue of the bad condition of the cremation ground in the House.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now