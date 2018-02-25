‘JeM pushing in terrorists from Pakistan’s FATA’

Vaid said the security situation was fast returning to normalcy, and “whatever suicide attackers are outside, we are looking for them and we will neutralize them very soon”. (Representational Image) Vaid said the security situation was fast returning to normalcy, and “whatever suicide attackers are outside, we are looking for them and we will neutralize them very soon”. (Representational Image)

The Jaish-e-Mohammed has started pushing terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) of Pakistan, sources said. All the three terrorists who were killed by security forces during the attack on Sunjwan military station earlier this month were operating in FATA and had been pushed into the Valley a few months ago.

The three terrorists have been identified as Noman of Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Adeel of Bhawalpur and Rashid of Lahore. Their identity was ascertained on the basis of information disclosed by arrested JeM terrorist Nasir Khan, a close associate of JeM commander Usman alias Billa alias Badshah, who along with two other Pakistani terrorists was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pakherpora area of Budgam district on November 30 last year.

DGP S P Vaid said it has been observed that most of the suicide attackers inducted by JeM are a little older than 25-30 years. “Some of them have been battle hardened and are operating in FATA areas of Pakistan,’’ he said, adding that “We do not have their exact numbers, but we are tracking them and soon, we will track them down’’.

Vaid said the security situation was fast returning to normalcy, and “whatever suicide attackers are outside, we are looking for them and we will neutralize them very soon”.

Meanwhile, police have requested the government to take up with Pakistan the issue of approaching the families of the terrorists killed during the attack on Sunjwan military station to claim their bodies.

