Jaish militant involved in grenade attack on J&K minister arrested

Jaish militant Gulzar Dar was captured during an operation in Pulwama. File Photo Jaish militant Gulzar Dar was captured during an operation in Pulwama. File Photo

Security forces on Friday arrested Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant Gulzar Dar, who was involved in a grenade attack on Jammu and Kashmir Public Works Minister Naeem Akhtar last month in which three civilians were killed.

“Dar was captured during an operation in Pulwama,” a police spokesman said. Based on his interrogation, security forces then launched an operation to nab his four associates, but they managed to escape after an encounter in Pastuna forest area of south Kashmir. “A search operation was launched in the forest area. The terrorists fired upon the search party. The fire was retaliated, but taking advantage of the dense forest, they managed to escape from the spot,” he said.

Dar and his aides had lobbed a grenade on the motorcade of Akhtar at Tral bus stand on September 21. While the minister escaped unhurt, three civilians were killed and 30 people, including seven CRPF and two police personnel, were injured.

During questioning, Dar admitted he had hurled the grenade on instructions of JeM commander Mufti Vaqas, a resident of Pakistan, and Noor Mohammad Tantray, a local resident, the spokesman said. “In 2014, Dar had lobbed a grenade at a bus stand in Tral in which five people lost their lives. He was arrested and released after two years in January 2017,” the spokesman said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App