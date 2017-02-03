Jaisalmer resident held for spying for Pakistan

The Rajasthan Police in a “major breakthrough” on Thursday claimed to have arrested a Jaisalmer resident after catching him with sensitive information, which he was allegedly planning to share with Pakistan intelligence agencies. Sadiq Khan, accused of spying for Pakistani intelligence agencies over a decade, was arrested while he was about to leave for Pakistan aboard Thar Express at Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station on January 27. His mobile phone has revealed his alleged contacts in Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), police said.

A resident of Changania Ki Basti in Sam area of Jaisalmer and son of one Latif Khan, Sadiq visited Pakistan “three to four times” during this period and was allegedly paid in Indian currency for providing sensitive information, police said.

A joint operation by the State Special Branch of the Rajasthan Police and other intelligence agencies led to Sadiq’s arrest, said Guru Charan Rai, Inspector General of Police (Security).

Rai said that a special team had been formed three months ago to keep a close watch on suspicious people and activities in Jodhpur, Barmer and Jaisalmer. The agencies, meanwhile, came to know about Sadiq obtaining a Pakistani visa on January 27. His antecedents were investigated and he was arrested on the day he was planning to leave for Pakistan, police said, adding that sensitive documents apart from nearly Rs 10,000 in Pakistani currency were seized from him.

Sadiq was interrogated and the seized material analysed after his arrest. A case was lodged against him under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, on Thursday.