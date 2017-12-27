Jai Ram Thakur to take oath as Himachal CM; says ‘will try to meet expectations of people’

Jai Ram Thakur swearing-in Live Updates: Himachal CM to take oath at 11 am Jai Ram Thakur swearing-in Live Updates: Himachal CM to take oath at 11 am

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jai Ram Thakur will on Wednesday take oath as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony of the five-time BJP MLA from Seraj constituency will take place at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla at 11 am in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh. BJP president Amit Shah, former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and several Union ministers and chief ministers are also expected to attend the ceremony.

Thakur was elected to lead the state after the party’s chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal failed to register a win from his constituency. According to ANI, it will be for the first time that a prime minister will attend an oath-taking ceremony in the hill state.

BJP ousted the Congress from power in Himachal Pradesh by winning 44 out of the 68 seats in the recently held assembly polls.

Thakur, known as a “gentle leader” who has always shunned the limelight, was thrust into the front-runner slot after the surprise loss of BJP chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal in the assembly elections, which was otherwise swept by the party. Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who belongs to Himachal, was also believed to be in the race, while Dhumal, whose supporters were rooting for him, ruled himself out last Saturday. ALSO READ | Rise of Jairam Thakur: From remote Himachal village to CM-elect

9:55 am: Having joined the Sangh Parivar as a ‘whole-timer’ of ABVP right after graduation, the soft-spoken Jai Ram Thakur has covered a long, laborious journey to reach the position he finds himself in today

9:40 am: Sadhana Thakur, wife of Jai Ram Thakur, says BJP’s win in the assembly polls in the state is a win of the common people. “It is a win for the common man. There are a lot of expectations with this Govt that they will try and solve the problems faced by the public,” ANI quoted her as saying ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

9:35 am: Ahead of the oath taking ceremony, Jai Ram Thakur assures people that his government will try to meet the expectations of the people. “People have shown faith in us, will try to meet their expectations…It would have been great if my father would have been there today. He left us an year ago. My mother is ill but her blessings are with me and it is a very big thing for me,” ANI quoted Jai Ram Thakur as saying.

9:25 am: Sources in the government said nearly 14 helicopters will be flying to Shimla to ferry chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and central ministers, besides three with the prime minister.

8:45 am: It will be for the very first time that a prime minister will attend the oath-taking ceremony in Himachal Pradesh, reports ANI.

8:00 am: People have started gathering at the swearing-in venue,the Ridge, in Shimla.

#JairamThakur to take oath as the Chief Minister of #HimachalPradesh, today; people start gathering at the venue of the swearing-in ceremony in Shimla pic.twitter.com/41UtYvLjHy — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017

