Jairam Thakur on illegal construction: Problem is mind-boggling… Our party’s govt too has had a hand

Has the government undertaken any study to find out the extent of illegal or unauthorised constructions in the state?

There is no such study. The figure of 13,000 unauthorised constructions being quoted is based on the applications filed by building owners seeking regularisation under the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act, which was struck down by the High Court on December 22, 2017. The scale of the problem is much more. I have asked for data.

What explains these large-scale violations?

This is undoubtedly the failure of successive governments. I have no problem saying that our party’s government too is guilty of this. Authorities who were to enforce the laws did not act. The politicians too had a role. The situation has turned very grim now.

Was any action taken after a petition on Kasauli was filed?

We came to power only four months ago and inherited this mess. I am shocked at the gravity of the problem, it’s mind-boggling. I wish we had woken up much earlier.

Why did the government wait, first for the orders of the NGT and then the Supreme Court?

Unfortunately, things move only when there is a court direction. But, after the Supreme Court orders came, we told the authorities to enforce the orders without delay.

What are the steps the Himachal Pradesh government has initiated to stop this problem?

I am talking to officials. We are examining the legal position on cases relating to illegal constructions in major towns. The government has resolved not to permit any illegal construction. This is very clear. Whatever necessary, be it enactment of a new law or some administrative actions, the government will do. We are not going to let this mess continue. There will be zero tolerance for illegal construction. This is a menace peculiar only to Himachal Pradesh, not any other state.

Do you agree with senior BJP leader Shanta Kumar that officials should be held accountable for illegal constructions in their areas?

Shantaji has given very good ideas, these will be accepted. We will introduce a mechanism wherein officials will be told to make a declaration every year that they will not allow any illegal construction. If they fail in their duty, they will face action.

What are you proposing to do about the Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act that has been struck down?

We are working on the modalities. The government will meanwhile demolish the constructions where illegality has been established, or will give a time frame to owners to voluntarily remove the unauthorised portions.

