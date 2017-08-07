Congress facing ‘existential crisis’, needs ‘collective effort’ to overcome Modi-led BJP: Jairam Ramesh

Making a strong introspection about his own party, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday admitted that the grand old party is currently facing an “existential crisis” and called for “a collective effort” by party leaders to overcome the challenges it is facing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. According to him, business as usual approach will not work against Modi and Shah and that party leaders need to show flexibility in their approach to make Congress relevant.
In an exclusive interview to PTI, Ramesh stated the Congress had faced “electoral crisis” from 1996 to 2004 when it was out of power and also faced a similar situation in 1977 when it lost the elections held immediately after the emergency. “But today, I would say that the Congress is facing an existential crisis. It is not an electoral crisis. The party really is in deep crisis,” Ramesh said.
“We have to understand we are up against Mr Modi, Mr Shah. And they think differently, they act differently, and if we are not flexible in our approach, we will become irrelevant, frankly,” the Congress leader further said.
The veteran leader also justified the Gujarat Congress’s decision to send 44 of its MLAs to a resort in Karnataka on July 29 so as to prevent the alleged “poaching” attempts by BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, saying the saffron party had also “transported” its MLAs in the past.
Stressing the need for the Congress to change its strategy, Ramesh said, “Old slogans don’t work, old formulas don’t work, old mantras don’t work. India has changed, the Congress party has to change,” he said.
Commenting on uncertainty whether Rahul Gandhi will take over as the Congress President, the former Union Minister expressed hope that the Gandhi scion will take the reins of the party before the end of 2017. “I have only expectation. That’s all. In 2018 and 2019 you will be busy with elections. State elections, national elections…and this type of thing…uncertainty is not good,” he said, urging Gandhi to end the uncertainty.
Describing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to return to the NDA fold as a “complete betrayal of the mandate”, the Congress leader admitted that it was a big setback for the anti-BJP coalition in the country. “Personally, I was aghast, astonished, deeply disappointed, but we have to move on and we don’t have time,” said Ramesh, who shares a personal rapport with Kumar.
With PTI inputs
- Aug 7, 2017 at 6:38 pmthe answer to goonda raj of RSS, modi and shah is CPM style retaliation. Tooth for Tooth.Reply
- Aug 7, 2017 at 6:35 pmWhy don't people like Ramesh , Kapil Sibal , Scindia , pilot etc revolt against Pappu . Don't they realise that the country needs a strong opposition. And there's no one other than congress . So these people should get Pappu out and rebuild congress . Only 30 had voted for bjp in 2014 ! Let bjp do good governance to prove that it deserves to rule but with a congresss which is strong and effective as an opposition party .Reply
- Aug 7, 2017 at 6:27 pmIs this a coonfession 😝Reply
- Aug 7, 2017 at 6:25 pm"the former Union Minister expressed hope that the Gandhi scion will take the reins of the party before the end of 2017. “I have only expectation. That’s all. In 2018 and 2019 you will be busy with elections. State elections, national elections…and this type of thing…uncertainty is not good,” he said, urging Gandhi to end the uncertainty." the statement tells effectively the lack of confidence in the leaders of the party. they need a dynasty member to revive the party. very pitiable state! it tellReply
- Aug 7, 2017 at 6:13 pmAre you still thinking to introspect Mr Ramesh?I thought you are one of the wise men in an otherwise duffer Organization headed by a duffer mother son duo.Do it fast or in 2019 it may not be even4 in place of 44.Reply
