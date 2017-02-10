Jaipur’s former royal family backs Shri Rajput Karni Sena

Vandals at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film set. They were protesting the ‘distorted’ depiction of Padmavati. PTI, Wikipedia Vandals at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film set. They were protesting the ‘distorted’ depiction of Padmavati. PTI, Wikipedia

The erstwhile royal family of Jaipur on Thursday came out in support of Shri Rajput Karni Sena, members of which attacked filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali while he was shooting at Jaigarh Fort here on January 27.

In a statement, the family head Rajmata Padmini Devi said, “Anyone attempting to distort the heritage or history will not be tolerated at any cost. (Titular) Jaipur Royal Family stands with Shri Rajput Karni Sena and other such national organisations which want to keep alive the rich and proud history of Rajasthan.”

Since the Jaigarh Fort is owned by the family and is administered by Jaigarh Public Charitable Trust, the erstwhile royal family has also initiated disciplinary action against those who gave permission for the shooting of Padmavati.

“Disciplinary action is being taken against the erring officials,” the family said. It added that it “stands committed to protect the proud history of Rajasthan and that “before any such shootings take place in the historic monuments of the royal family, the narration of the entire story will be thoroughly checked”.