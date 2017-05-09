Jaipur youth joins US army, to get Rs 1.2 crore annual pay: Report

Monark Sharma. (Source: Facebook photo) Monark Sharma. (Source: Facebook photo)

Monark Sharma, a young boy from Rajasthan’s Jaipur, has been appointed as a scientist in the US army’s AH-64E combat fighter helicopter unit, according to a Times of India report.

Sharma has been headquartered at Fort Hood in Texas and will be getting a pay package of Rs 1.20 crore per year, the report adds. He has been assigned multiple roles, which include designing, inspection, manufacturing and maintenance of the fighter plane inducted in the US army this year.

Starting his career as a junior research scientist at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the mass communication department in 2013, Sharma joined the US army in May 2016. He has also earned two prestigious awards– Army Service Medal and Safety Excellence Award both in 2016.

Sharma has always had a keen interest in space science and defence equipment. As of now, he is travelling across the country to hold sessions on leadership with students of different institutes. “I may not have got the opportunity to serve in the Indian armed force but all my moves in the US were intended to bring pride for my country. Here I am reaching out to my fellow Indian students to inspire them that anyone can attain success in life with sheer hard work,” Sharma is quoted as saying by TOI.

“Here NASA offered me a job and a green card. I was awarded citizenship through US army in 2016,” Sharma added.

He participated in NASA’s Moon Baggi Project in 2011 and Luna Boat in 2012. The team headed by Sharma won the best performance award in this project and stood fifth in the Luna Boat project in the world.

Sharma did his schooling from Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain School in C Scheme, Jaipur and Bachelors in electronics and communication from Jaipur National University. He is the son of additional private secretary in Rajasthan police, Rakesh Sharma.

