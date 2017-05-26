Jaipur: Two engineers arrested on graft charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrested two military engineer services (MES) officials from Bharatpur district on graft charges. Junior Engineer Raj Kumar was arrested for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor to pass bills. The contractor had already paid Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 was pending.

CBI verified the complaint and arrested Kumar, a senior CBI official told PTI. An assistant garrison engineer, Jaiveer Singh, posted at MES, Bharatpur, was also arrested for demanding Rs 69,000 as bribe from another contractor to pass works bills.

Both the engineers were nabbed while allegedly taking the bribe at their offices yesterday evening and were arrested today. The accused have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and will produced before the court, the official said.

