Jaipur Traffic Police tweets photo of Bumrah Pak banner, says sorry to bowler

After protest from bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Jaipur Traffic Police on Friday deleted a tweet with a photo of a billboard in Pakistan set up by the City Traffic Police, Faisalabad. The billboard has an image of Bumrah’s no ball in the final of the Champions Trophy to warn drivers to stay behind the line at the red light.

With a caption that read “Don’t cross the line. You know it can be costly”, Jaipur Traffic police tweeted a photo of the billboard on June 20. It showed two cars waiting behind a zebra crossing with an adjacent photograph of Bumrah bowling a no ball.

Bumrah had got Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman to edge to wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, it later turned out to be a no ball. Zaman, then on 3, went on to score his maiden ODI century.

Bumrah said in a series of tweets, “well-done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country… But don’t worry I won’t make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work .because I believe humans can make mistakes.”

Jaipur Traffic Police apologised. “Dear @jaspritbumrah93, our intent was not to hurt your sentiments or the sentiments of millions of cricket fans.” In another tweet, they said, “we only intended to create more awareness about traffic rules” and finally termed Bumrah “a youth icon & an inspiration for all of us.”

The Jaipur Traffic Police dodged questions on the matter. DCP (Traffic) Lovely Katiyar did not respond to calls or messages. ADCPs Gurusharan Rav and Shilpa Choudhary and ACP (Protocol) Shalini Raj did not take calls either.

